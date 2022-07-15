Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships

Tokyo has been selected as host city for the 2025 World Athletics Championships, the sport's governing body announced on Thursday a day before this year's event begins in Eugene, Oregon a year later than planned due to COVID-19. The event will return to the site of last year's Olympic Games in the year that the Japanese Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF) celebrates its centenary.

Golf-Young tames Old Course to lead The Open

American Cameron Young made his first round at the British Open a memorable one, carding an eight-under 64 on Thursday to sit two clear of Claret Jug favourite Rory McIlroy as the 'Home of Golf' rolled out the welcome mat. There had been worries in the run up to the season's final major that calm winds and firm, fast conditions would leave the venerable Old Course vulnerable to low scoring and that's exactly what happened as the world's best golfers attacked the defenceless layout.

Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in drugs trial

A Russian basketball club director gave evidence in support of U.S. Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star Brittney Griner on Thursday in her third appearance in a Russian court on drugs charges carrying a possible jail sentence of up to 10 years. Griner, the two-time Olympic gold medalist who has played in Russia during offseasons since 2014, was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 after vape cartridges containing hashish oil were allegedly found in her baggage.

Lawmakers, Biden, sports leagues press for new action on drone threats

Lawmakers and U.S. sports leagues on Thursday backed a bid by the White House for expanded powers from Congress to detect and disable threatening drones. Congress in 2018 expanded authority of the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security to disable or destroy threatening drones, which are formally known as unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). But the Biden administration says Congress needs to renew existing authority and expand its powers as the number of registered drones jumps. Those 2018 drone authorities are set to expire in October.

Golf-Woods struggles badly on St Andrews return

Tiger Woods made a dismal start to his British Open bid as he carded two early double-bogeys on the way to a six-over-par 78 that left him 14 shots behind the leader on Thursday. The American 15-times major champion, who has won the Open twice at St Andrews, looked out of sorts from the moment he found the water on the par-four first hole and started with a six on his card.

Golf-McIlroy ready to get fiddly after fast start

Rory McIlroy was a happy man after starting his bid for a second British Open title with a smooth first-round 66 at St Andrews on Thursday. The world number two picked up four birdies on the front nine and two more around his only bogey at the 13th, before almost holing a long eagle putt on the final green to finish two shots behind pace-setter Cameron Young.

Cycling-Pidcock wins Alpe d'Huez Tour de France stage as Vingegaard retains yellow

Tom Pidcock added an iconic Tour de France stage win to his impressive CV when he claimed victory at L'Alpe d'Huez at the end of a long solo ascent on Thursday. The cyclocross world champion and Olympic gold medallist in cross country mountain biking attacked from the day's breakaway with more than 10km left in the final climb, a 13.8-km effort at 8.1% and never looked back.

Athletics-U.S. 200 metres champion Steiner inspired by Jamaican rivals

American 200 metres contender Abby Steiner said she was prepared to produce a personal best to fend off a Jamaican triple threat at the World Championships which start on Friday. The 22-year-old collegiate champion makes her world debut having already put the sport on notice, briefly claiming the world leading time of 21.77 seconds to stun more experienced competitors at the national championships last month.

Athletics-Brace for more tumbling records on Eugene's latest 'fastest track'

When the world's fastest runners marvel about "Tracktown magic" at the World Athletics Championships over the next two weeks it won't be something in the Oregon air that is propelling them to new levels of performance but what is beneath their feet

Eugene's Hayward Field has always been the centre of U.S. athletics and now, completely rebuilt, it boasts a track that has seen records tumbling since it was installed in 2021.

Athletics-Queen of the track Felix soaking in 'full circle' moment before retiring

Veteran American sprinter Allyson Felix's 10th and final world championships will serve as a "full circle" moment for the most decorated woman in track, as she brings the curtain down on one of the most dazzling careers in athletics. The 11-times Olympic medalist announced plans to retire a year ago and leaves the sport as the undisputed queen of American athletics, with 18 world medals already to her name.

