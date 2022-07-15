Left Menu

Soccer-England women's coach Wiegman to miss N.Ireland tie after positive COVID test

England women's team head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss their final Women's European Championship group match against Northern Ireland on Friday, the team said. Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will be in charge of the team for Friday's game at St Mary's in Wiegman's absence. They are due to play their quarter-final game in Brighton on July 20 against the runners-up of Group B.

England women's team head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss their final Women's European Championship group match against Northern Ireland on Friday, the team said.

Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will be in charge of the team for Friday's game at St Mary's in Wiegman's absence. Hosts and title favourites England have already qualified for the quarter-finals, alongside Germany and France.

"Wiegman will remain in remote contact with the players and technical staff and will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to all elements of her role as soon as possible," the team said in a statement. The Dutchwoman's positive test comes after England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy also contracted the virus last week.

England are on top of Group A on six points following a 1-0 win over Austria and 8-0 thrashing of Norway. They are due to play their quarter-final game in Brighton on July 20 against the runners-up of Group B.

