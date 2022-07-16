Athletics-Peru's Garcia Leon wins first gold of worlds in 20km race walk
Peruvian Kimberly Garcia Leon won the first gold medal of the World Championships on Friday in the 20 kilometres race walk in a time of 1:26:58, with Poland's Katarzyna Zdzieblo claiming silver and China's Qieyang Shijie taking bronze.
Qieyang and Garcia Leon shared a 20-second lead over the rest of the pack at the halfway mark and battled shoulder-to-shoulder through the next five kilometres under sunny, hot conditions. But with three kilometres left to go, 28-year-old Garcia Leon pulled away from the 2012 Olympic champion, who took silver three years ago, and broke the tape before embracing a member of her team.
Four-time champion Liu Hong, who led a Chinese podium sweep three years ago in Doha and collected bronze in the 2020 Olympics last year, came up short, finishing fifth in 1:29:00.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Chances for Iran nuclear deal worse after Doha talks -U.S. official
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo
Japan pledges USD 14 million in aid to Afghanistan during Doha meet
Poland's Kaczynski tells banks to give savers higher interest or expect more taxes