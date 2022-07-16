Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Picture perfect Open so far for Smith

To hear Cameron Smith you would think he was in Scotland for a holiday with his mates rather than the golfer sitting atop the 150th British Open leaderboard after nearly carding a record for the tournament on Friday to snatch the second round lead. The highlight of his visit to St Andrews so far is a picture on the Swilcan Bridge with his Australian pals Adam Scott and Marc Leishman.

Golf-Open speculation if Woods will return to Home of Golf

Missing the cut at The Open, Tiger Woods walked over the Swilcan Bridge, where so many legends have said farewell to the sport, took off his cap and tearfully acknowledging the crowd leaving a golfing cliff-hanger that is unlikely to be answered soon. Was that Woods' final competitive round on the Old Course, the layout on which he won two of his three Claret Jugs and which he calls his all-time favourite?

Athletics-Peru's Garcia Leon wins first gold of worlds in 20km race walk

Peruvian Kimberly Garcia Leon won the first gold medal of the World Championships on Friday in the 20 kilometres race walk in a time of 1:26:58, with Poland's Katarzyna Zdzieblo claiming silver and China's Qieyang Shijie taking bronze. Qieyang and Garcia Leon shared a 20-second lead over the rest of the pack at the halfway mark and battled shoulder-to-shoulder through the next five kilometres under sunny, hot conditions.

Soccer-CAS dismisses appeals by Russian FA and clubs against FIFA, UEFA bans

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday dismissed appeals filed by the Russian soccer federation and four Russian clubs against FIFA and UEFA's decision to ban them from all competition until further notice following the country's invasion of Ukraine. Global soccer's governing body FIFA and European soccer's governing body UEFA decided in February that all Russian teams, whether national or club sides, would be suspended from participation in FIFA and UEFA competitions after the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Griner's lawyers tell Russian court she was prescribed medical cannabis

Lawyers defending U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner told a Russian court on Friday she was prescribed medical cannabis in the United States for a chronic injury, a Reuters journalist at the courtroom reported. Griner pled guilty to drugs charges which carry a prison sentence of up to ten years after she was detained at a Moscow airport in February carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil.

Cycling-Pedersen wins Tour de France stage 13, Vingegaard retains overall lead

Mads Pedersen claimed his maiden Tour de France win after a strong showing in the 13th stage, a 193-km ride from Le Bourg d'Oisans on Friday. The 2019 world champion won a three-man sprint to beat Britain's Fred Wright and Canadian Hugo Houle, who were second and third, respectively.

Athletics-U.S. into mixed relay final to set up golden farewell for Felix

The sparse crowd on the opening morning of the World Athletics Championships were given something to cheer on Friday as the United States won their heat in the 4x400m mixed relay, the first track event of the meeting. The U.S. won the event on its introduction in Doha three years ago but failed to live up to their favourites tag at the Olympics, finishing third.

Olympics-Thorpe gets his due 110 years after double gold at Stockholm Games

Jim Thorpe will now go down as the sole winner of the decathlon and pentathlon at the 1912 Stockholm Games, 110 years after the American was stripped of his medals for infringing amateur rules at the time. The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) -- the predecessor of the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) -- deemed Thorpe was not an amateur as he had received payments for making appearances for a North Carolina baseball team before the Olympics.

Golf-No trophies for Woods and Mickelson after missing Open cut

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, who between them have won 21 majors, including four Claret Jugs, will not be adding to their trophy haul after two of golf's most decorated players failed to make the cut at The Open on Friday. Woods, the winner of three Opens including two on the Old Course, failed to make it to the weekend for the first time at St Andrews after a second round 75 left him nine-over and out of sight of the cut set at even par.

Golf-Australian Smith leads Open, emotional Woods misses cut

Australian Cameron Smith lit up St Andrews in bright afternoon sunshine to lead the British Open by two shots as Tiger Woods's challenge fizzled out meekly in the second round on Friday. Smith birdied his first three holes and picked up three more shots before sinking a long snaking eagle putt on the 14th green on the way to a flawless 64 that lifted him to 13-under-par.

