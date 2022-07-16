Athletics-Long jump champion Gayle fails to advance at worlds
Reuters | Eugene | Updated: 16-07-2022 07:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 07:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
Jamaican long jumper Tajay Gayle's title defence at the World Championships came to an abrupt end on Friday after he committed three fouls in qualification in Eugene, Oregon.
The 25-year-old from Kingston had not jumped past 8m this year and reportedly suffered a bone bruise weeks earlier.
He was unable to record a legal jump at Hayward Field, missing out on a spot in Saturday's final.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jamaican
- Eugene
- Kingston
- World Championships
- Oregon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Athletics-Coe hoping Eugene World Championships can help finally crack America
Athletics-In-form sprinter Jackson ready to wipe away 'third Jamaican' tag
Athletics-Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen sets sights on gold in Eugene
Atletics-Duplantis sets sights on outdoor gold in Eugene
Athletics-U.S. 200 metres champion Steiner inspired by Jamaican rivals