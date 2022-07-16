Athletics-Long jump champion Gayle fails to advance at worlds

Jamaican long jumper Tajay Gayle's title defence at the World Championships came to an abrupt end on Friday after he committed three fouls in qualification in Eugene, Oregon.

The 25-year-old from Kingston had not jumped past 8m this year and reportedly suffered a bone bruise weeks earlier.

He was unable to record a legal jump at Hayward Field, missing out on a spot in Saturday's final.

