Will work on our mistakes, start afresh for CWG: Hockey star Lalremsiami

Young forward Lalremsiami believes that the Indian women's hockey team has learned lessons from its disappointing World Cup campaign and is looking to start afresh in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Indian women's team finished a poor ninth at the mega event.

''We are disappointed with the outcome. I think we could have done better, but in the end, you need to accept, move on and focus on the positive learnings from the campaign. We will work on the mistakes and start afresh for the Commonwealth Games,'' said Lalremsiami, who featured in all six World Cup matches.

India finished ninth at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup. They registered two draws against England (1-1) and China (1-1) respectively and lost 3-4 to New Zealand in the pool stage. They then suffered a 0-1 loss to Spain in crossover and missed out on qualifying for the quarter-final stage. However, India defeated Canada 1-1 (3-2 SO) and Japan 3-1 to finish ninth. The 22-year-old, who scored a goal against New Zealand, said things did not go as per plan in the World Cup.

''Personally, I could have created more goal-scoring opportunities; I could have converted more goals. It didn't go as planned, but many learnings were involved.

''As I said, we are just taking the positives from the campaign, learning from our mistakes and improving our game,'' she added.

According to the young forward, the side did an introspection on its performance in the tournament and is now focused on working on all the aspects of the game before heading to the big event.

''We have been in Europe for more than a month and there is still a long way to go. It's a long tour and it's really important that we stay in the moment and take one step at a time,'' Lalremsiami concluded.

India begins their CWG campaign against Ghana on July 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)