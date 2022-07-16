Left Menu

Rugby-Wales make late replacement v Boks as Anscombe drops out of squad

Wales have made a late change to their match day 23 for the series decider against South Africa in Cape Town as last weekend’s match-winner Gareth Anscombe has been replaced on the bench.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 16-07-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 19:26 IST
Wales have made a late change to their match day 23 for the series decider against South Africa in Cape Town as last weekend’s match-winner Gareth Anscombe has been replaced on the bench. Flyhalf Anscombe, who kicked the winning points in the tourists’ 13-12 victory in Bloemfontein that left the series tied at 1-1, has a rib injury, officials confirmed.

He will be replaced on the bench by Rhys Patchell as Wales seek a first ever series win in South Africa. Dan Biggar, who was nursing a shoulder injury this week but has been declared fit to play, is the starting flyhalf. The match will kick-off at 17h05 local time (1505 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

