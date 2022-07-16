Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Long jump champion Gayle fails to advance at worlds

Jamaican long jumper Tajay Gayle's title defence at the World Championships came to an abrupt end on Friday after he committed three fouls in qualification in Eugene, Oregon. The 25-year-old from Kingston had not jumped past 8m this year and reportedly suffered a bone bruise weeks earlier.

Tennis-Murray sees signs of progress after grasscourt season ends with Bublik loss

Andy Murray saw signs of progress during an up-and-down grasscourt season which came to an end with a 7-5 6-4 quarter-final defeat to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik at Newport, Rhode Island on Friday. The 35-year-old three-times Grand Slam winner had reached the semi-finals of the challenger event on grass in Surbiton before defeating Bublik, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios en route to finishing runner-up at the ATP 250 event in Stuttgart.

Athletics-Felix passes the baton to next generation in emotional worlds send-off

Allyson Felix heard the roar of a World Championships home crowd for the first and last time on Friday and while a bronze medal was not the way she wanted to end her track career she said it was more important to "embrace the journey". Felix and her 4x400 mixed relay team mates were left on the bottom step of the podium in Eugene, Oregon after being caught down the home stretch by the Dominican Republic and the Netherlands.

Swimming-Trans woman Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award

The University of Pennsylvania has nominated transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award, the American college sports regulating body said. Thomas shot to fame earlier this year when she became the first transgender NCAA champion in Division I history after winning the women's 500-yard freestyle in March and she had hoped to compete for a place at the Olympics.

Athletics-U.S. into mixed relay final to set up golden farewell for Felix

The sparse crowd on the opening morning of the World Athletics Championships were given something to cheer on Friday as the United States won their heat in the 4x400m mixed relay, the first track event of the meeting. The U.S. won the event on its introduction in Doha three years ago but failed to live up to their favourites tag at the Olympics, finishing third.

Cycling-Matthews fights back for Tour stage win, Vingegaard holds off Pogacar

Australian Michael Matthews completed a vintage ride to win the 14th stage of the Tour de France on Saturday, a hilly trek from Saint Etienne to Mende, as Jonas Vingegaard held off defending champion Tadej Pogacar to retain the yellow jersey. Matthews went solo from the day's breakaway with 51 kilometres to go and after being caught by a trio of chasers he attacked again on the final ascent, a brutal 3-km effort at 10.2%.

Athletics-Kenya's Cherono, American Ross provisionally suspended, to miss worlds

Kenyan marathon runner Lawrence Cherono and American 400 metres runner Randolph Ross were provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Saturday, ruling them out of the current World Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The AIU, which oversees integrity issues in international athletics including doping, said a sample collected from Cherono tested positive for trimetazidine, a substance on the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List as a metabolic modulator.

Athletics-American Felix signs off with 19th worlds medal

Allyson Felix brought the curtain down on her brilliant career by securing a 19th World Championships medal as the United States took bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay in Eugene, Oregon on Friday. Running in her final major championship race before she retires, Felix was cheered on by a sparse home crowd as she took the baton for the second leg, but the 36-year-old missed out on a golden farewell after the United States finished third.

Soccer-Manchester United agree deal to sign Martinez from Ajax -report

Manchester United have reached a deal with Eredivisie champions Ajax Amsterdam to sign Argentine central defender Lisandro Martinez for 45 million pounds ($53 million), the BBC reported on Saturday. The report added that Martinez has flown to Manchester to undergo a medical prior to his move.

Golf-Australian Smith leads Open, emotional Woods misses cut

Australian Cameron Smith lit up St Andrews in bright afternoon sunshine to lead the British Open by two shots as Tiger Woods's challenge fizzled out meekly in the second round on Friday. Smith birdied his first three holes and picked up three more shots before sinking a long snaking eagle putt on the 14th green on the way to a flawless 64 that lifted him to 13-under-par.

