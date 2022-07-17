Left Menu

Soccer-Spain seal Euro quarter-final meeting with England after win over Denmark

Spain booked a quarter-final meeting with Women's Euro hosts England after their 1-0 win over Denmark on Saturday ensured they finished as runners-up in Group B. Having beaten Finland in their opening game, a draw was all Spain needed to seal their place in the last eight behind group winners Germany but a late header from Marta Cardona put a gloss on their progression.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 02:45 IST
Soccer-Spain seal Euro quarter-final meeting with England after win over Denmark

Spain booked a quarter-final meeting with Women's Euro hosts England after their 1-0 win over Denmark on Saturday ensured they finished as runners-up in Group B.

Having beaten Finland in their opening game, a draw was all Spain needed to seal their place in the last eight behind group winners Germany but a late header from Marta Cardona put a gloss on their progression. It was a cagey affair to begin with at a sunny and noisy Brentford Community Stadium, with 2017 runners-up Denmark threatening on the break but unable to find a clear shot on goal.

Spain had numerous efforts from forward Athenea Del Castillo but all were stopped by goalkeeper Lene Christensen, while captain Irene Paredes had a goalbound header cleared off the line on the stroke of halftime. Spain dominated possession in the second half but their end product let them down, while Denmark's best chance fell to substitute Nadia Nadim in the 78th minute when she was set up by Pernille Harder in the box moments after coming on. However, her right-footed shot was tipped over by Sandra Panos.

Denmark looked out of ideas as the clock ticked down and their fate was sealed in the 90th minute as Cardona drifted in at the far post to get on the end of a deep cross from Olga Carmona and head in the winner. It is the third successive time Spain have qualified for the quarter-finals and they will face a tough battle to go one better and reach the last four when they take on England at Brighton's Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
2
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022