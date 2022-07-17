Left Menu

Rugby-Sexton eyeing Six Nations glory after All Blacks series win

Ireland became the first northern hemisphere nation to win a three-test series over their hosts in New Zealand as a result of a 32-22 victory on Saturday, with the result due to take Andy Farrell's team top of the world rankings. The odds on the Irish winning the World Cup in France next year will have shortened after their series victory over the All Blacks but Sexton wants the focus to be trained on more immediate aims.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2022 07:28 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 07:28 IST
Rugby-Sexton eyeing Six Nations glory after All Blacks series win

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton called on his team mates to focus on achieving Six Nations success instead of dreaming of World Cup glory after clinching a historic series win over the All Blacks in Wellington. Ireland became the first northern hemisphere nation to win a three-test series over their hosts in New Zealand as a result of a 32-22 victory on Saturday, with the result due to take Andy Farrell's team top of the world rankings.

The odds on the Irish winning the World Cup in France next year will have shortened after their series victory over the All Blacks but Sexton wants the focus to be trained on more immediate aims. "We've got a full season to play," he said. "It shouldn't be, 'Beat New Zealand and then let's wait for the World Cup'.

"There's plenty more to play. There's big home games in November, there's a Six Nations to play where we still haven't achieved the things we want to achieve in that. "We got a Triple Crown this year, but a championship or better would be something that we're aiming for, so there's no reason why we shouldn't be trying to progress and do that."

Ireland defeated England, Scotland, Wales and Italy in this year's Six Nations but finished behind France in the standings in a competition they have not won since 2018. "It's very Irish to think we have to take it easy to the World Cup," he said.

"No, we've got to keep making the most of it, let's keep getting better. That has to be driven by me as captain and the rest of the leadership group. "To turn up and show the right attitude in September when we're back playing for our provinces and just keep getting better. That's the key."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
2
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022