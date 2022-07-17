Left Menu

Jayasuriya's five-for has Pakistan in trouble in 1st test

At lunch on day two Pakistan was 104-7, trailing Sri Lanka by 118 runs, with Azhar Ali not out 34 with Yasir Shah on 12.The tourists resumed from their overnight score of 24 -2 and Jayasuriya created an opportunity from the first ball of the day, but Azhar Ali was dropped at short extra cover by captain Dimuth Karunaratne.

Playing in just his second test left arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took his third consecutive five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka piled on the pressure on Pakistan on the second day of the first test.

The 30-year-old Jayasuriya continued his incredible start to test cricket by taking 5-41 against Pakistan on Sunday, less than two weeks after his 12-177 in his debut test against Australia, also at Galle International Stadium. At lunch on day two Pakistan was 104-7, trailing Sri Lanka by 118 runs, with Azhar Ali not out 34 with Yasir Shah on 12.

The tourists resumed from their overnight score of 24 -2 and Jayasuriya created an opportunity from the first ball of the day, but Azhar Ali was dropped at short extra cover by captain Dimuth Karunaratne. Two balls later, he had his man as Azhar attempted a risky sweep and was trapped leg before wicket. Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis came on from the City End and claimed a wicket off his first ball in the innings when Mohammad Rizwan was caught down the leg-side by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella. Jayasuriya accounted for the next three wickets and at one point was on a hat-trick when he dismissed Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi in successive balls to claim his third five-wicket haul in his two matches.

Captain Babar Azam was the only batter who appeared untroubled by Sri Lanka's spinners. Often playing on the front foot with soft hands negating the turn, he left well and cashed in when there were opportunities to score. Play was delayed by 30 minutes due to a wet outfield and as a result lunch was delayed by half an hour.

On Saturday, Sri Lanka's first innings total of 222 looked below par after it won the toss and batted, but their spinners made life difficult for Pakistan's batsmen late on the first day to leave the game evenly poised.

