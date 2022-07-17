Left Menu

Athletics-Sprint coach under investigation for misconduct ejected from worlds - reports

American sprint coach Rana Reider, who is being investigated for sexual misconduct, was warned and removed from the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field by police after he gained unauthorised access, British media reported on Sunday.

Reuters | Eugene | Updated: 17-07-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 21:08 IST
Athletics-Sprint coach under investigation for misconduct ejected from worlds - reports
  • Country:
  • United States

American sprint coach Rana Reider, who is being investigated for sexual misconduct, was warned and removed from the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field by police after he gained unauthorised access, British media reported on Sunday. Reider, who is being investigated by the US Centre for SafeSport following multiple complaints, is not accredited for the worlds due to the allegations but attempted to gain access to the athletes' warm-up area before the men's 100m.

He coaches Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell -- who won silver and bronze in the 100m final -- while he has also worked with 200m Olympic gold medallist Andre de Grasse. "Event security discovered an unaccredited person in the athlete warm-up area," World Athletics said in a statement to British media.

"He was asked to leave and he refused. Police were immediately notified and went to remove him from the venue. "When he observed police officers approaching him, he left the venue. Outside the venue, he was stopped by police and advised that if he returned to the venue he would be arrested for trespassing."

Reider had previously denied wrongdoing when the allegations came to light. Last year, British athletes Laviai Nielsen and Adam Gemili lost their UK Athletics funding after sticking with Reider and training at his Florida-based club despite warnings to "cease all association" with the coach following the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Culture of garnering votes through freebies 'very dangerous' for country: PM Modi while inaugurating Bundelkhand expy in UP

Culture of garnering votes through freebies 'very dangerous' for country: PM...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022