Left Menu

Athletics-Holloway successfully defends 110m hurdles world title

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2022 08:20 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 08:20 IST
Athletics-Holloway successfully defends 110m hurdles world title

American Grant Holloway successfully defended his 110 metres hurdles title at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday. Holloway came home in 13.03 seconds ahead of compatriot Trey Cunningham and Spain's Asier Martinez.

Jamaica's Olympic champion Hansle Parchment did not line up for the final after picking up an injury in the warmups while world leader Devon Allen was disqualified for a false start.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
3
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022