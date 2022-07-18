Athletics-Holloway successfully defends 110m hurdles world title

American Grant Holloway successfully defended his 110 metres hurdles title at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday. Holloway came home in 13.03 seconds ahead of compatriot Trey Cunningham and Spain's Asier Martinez.

Jamaica's Olympic champion Hansle Parchment did not line up for the final after picking up an injury in the warmups while world leader Devon Allen was disqualified for a false start.

