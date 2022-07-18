Left Menu

Cummins rested for Australia's series against Zimbabwe, NZ

Test captain Pat Cummins will miss Australias limited-overs series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand starting next month as part of his preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup.Australia is scheduled to play Zimbabwe in three one-day internationals in Townsville on Aug. 28, 30 and Sept. 3 starting August 28 before a three-game series against New Zealand in Cairns on Sept.

PTI | Brisbane | Updated: 18-07-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 12:41 IST
Cummins rested for Australia's series against Zimbabwe, NZ
Pat Cummins (file image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Test captain Pat Cummins will miss Australia's limited-overs series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand starting next month as part of his preparations for the Twenty20 World Cup.

Australia is scheduled to play Zimbabwe in three one-day internationals in Townsville on Aug. 28, 30, and Sept. 3 starting August 28 before a three-game series against New Zealand in Cairns on Sept. 6, 8, and 11. Fast bowler Sean Abbott and spinners Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa have been recalled to the squad that will be led by Aaron Finch.

Australia's extended tour of Sri Lanka ended last week with the teams splitting the T20 and ODI series before the two-match test series ended 1-1.

Cricket Australia on Monday announced the team for the so-called Top End series, saying pace bowler Cummins "is being managed through a period of rehabilitation and physical preparation for the upcoming summer." "These series against New Zealand, the world's No. 1-ranked ODI side, and Zimbabwe will be good contests, providing an opportunity to play some great cricket in the lead up to the home summer,'' Australia selector George Bailey said.

Middle-order batter Travis Head will miss the series to be with his partner, Jess, for the birth of their first child.

Australia will host the Twenty20 World Cup, with the first round starting Oct. 16. Defending champion Australia's tournament opener is against New Zealand on Oct. 22.

Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022