India consolidate third spot in ICC ODI Rankings

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 18-07-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 13:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
India has consolidated their third spot in the latest ICC ODI Team Rankings after the away series victory over England.

Rishabh Pant's maiden ODI century and Hardik Pandya's all-around heroics fired India to an emphatic five-wicket win over England in the third ODI, helping the visitors seal the series 2-1. With a rating of 109 points, India is three rating points clear of Pakistan (106) in the list.

New Zealand continues to reign supreme at the top of the table with 128 rating points, while England is second with 121.

However, there may be a change in the charts in the coming weeks as sixth-placed South Africa, currently, only seven rating points behind Pakistan could rise to fourth if they can sweep their upcoming three-match series against England.

India could stretch their lead even further with a good show in their three-match series against West Indies, starting this week.

Pakistan's next ODI assignment is in Rotterdam against the Netherlands next month, with Babar Azam's team scheduled to play three 50-over matches during a five-day period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

