Zouhaier Sghaier wrestling: Sujeet wins gold on final day as India finish with 23 medals

Indian wrestlers ended the Zouhaier Sghaier Ranking Series 2022 wrestling tournament in Tunis, Tunisia, with 23 medals, with six of them coming on the final day on Sunday. Sujeet claimed gold in the men's 65kg freestyle category on the final day while Udit (57kg), Aman (61kg), Sagar Jalan (74kg) and Viky (92kg) bagged silver medals. Karan settled for a bronze in the 70kg weight category.

Gourav Baliyan, who lost the bronze medal in the 79kg category was the only Indian wrestler in action on Sunday who missed out on a podium finish. In the men's 65kg, Sujeet, 20, competed in a Nordic round system with only four grapplers competing in the category.

The youngster went undefeated, beating Kazakhstan's Adlan Askarov, the USA's John Michael Diakomihalis and Argentina's Agustin Alejandro Destribats, to finish at the top. In the 57kg, Udit put up a tough performance to make the gold medal match only to be denied by the USA's Thomas Patrick Gilman, a bronze medallist from Tokyo 2020, in the final clash.

In a five-man field in the 61kg category, Aman completed behind another American wrestler, Seth Anthony Gross, to settle for silver while Sagar Jalan concluded behind Iran's Yones Aliakbar, the reigning Asian champion, in his 74kg division. In the 70kg category, Karan lost to Kazakhstan's Syrbaz Talgat in the semis but secured a podium finish after beating local wrestler Kossai Ajimi in the bronze medal clash.

India's medals tally at the Tunis event includes six gold, 10 silvers and seven bronze. (ANI)

