Sports News Roundup: Garcia set to resign from DP World Tour; I was losing faith says Britain's resurgent Froome and more

Golf-Garcia set to resign from DP World Tour

Former Masters champion Sergio Garcia said he intends to quit the DP World Tour after signing up for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, adding that he no longer feels loved on his home European circuit. Garcia, who resigned his PGA membership to play in the LIV series, will be ineligible for future Ryder Cups if he quits the DP World Tour.

Athletics-Crouser finally bags shot put world gold in US sweep

Double Olympic champion and world record holder Ryan Crouser finally bagged World Championships gold on Sunday as he led a United States clean sweep in a dramatic shot put competition with a best throw of 22.94 metres Defending champion Joe Kovacs had briefly led with a fifth-round effort of 22.89 but had to settle for silver, while Josh Awotunde claimed bronze with a big personal best of 22.29.

Soccer-Lewandowski credits Xavi for 'easy' decision on Barcelona move

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has hailed Barcelona coach Xavi as the main reason for his move to the LaLiga club, saying the former midfielder's ideas and methods painted an "amazing future" for the Spanish team. Lewandowski, who had 12 months remaining on his Bayern contract, moved to Barcelona in a deal worth 45 million euros ($45.84 million) and has joined the team on their U.S. pre-season tour.

Athletics-Fraser-Pryce leads Jamaican sweep in 100m, American gold rush continues

Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce led a Jamaican clean sweep in the women's 100m final at the World Championships while American athletes continued to clean up on home soil by clinching four golds on Sunday. Fraser-Pryce claimed her fifth world title after clocking 10.67 to edge Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, the same three athletes who swept the Olympic podium in Tokyo.

Cycling-I was losing faith says Britain's resurgent Froome

It has been more than 1,500 days since Chris Froome last won a race but the four-time Tour de France champion has an unwavering certainty he can still improve, although there were moments he was losing faith after a career-threatening freak crash in 2019. Three years after hitting a wall at 60kph and sustaining fractures to his neck, right femur, hip, elbow and ribs, the Briton fought for a stage win at the top of the iconic climb to l'Alpe d'Huez on the Tour last week.

Athletics-Jacobs vows to return stronger after 'painful decision' to withdraw from worlds

Double Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has vowed to come back stronger after he was forced to pull out of his 100 metres semi-final at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon at the weekend due to a thigh injury. The Texas-born 27-year-old shocked the world when becoming the first Italian to win Olympic 100 metres gold last August, before adding a second gold in the 4x100 metres relay.

MLB roundup: Mariners enter All-Star break with win streak at 14

Cal Raleigh and Ty France each homered and drove in two runs as the visiting Seattle Mariners extended their winning streak to 14 games with a 6-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Julio Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Sam Haggerty had three hits for Seattle, which completed a four-game sweep of the Rangers. Ryan Borucki (2-0) relieved Seattle starter Chris Flexen in the fourth inning and pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the victory.

Cycling-Pogacar trails Vingegaard but takes fresh momentum into Tour third week

Jonas Vingegaard holds a commanding ahead of the final week of the Tour de France, but with the Dane reeling from a crash and having lost two key team mates, Tadej Pogacar is taking a fresh momentum into the Pyrenees. Defending champion Pogacar was toppled last week in a gruelling Alpine stage after coming under sustained fire from Vingegaard and his Jumbo Visma team mates, but the Slovenian has vowed to fight until the end.

Soccer-Milan police justify Bakayoko search as being necessary in critical situation

Milan police said on Monday a video that emerged on social media of AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko being searched at gunpoint by police in the city was necessary given the seriousness of a dangerous situation taking place at the time. The incident involving Bakayoko, who is on loan from Premier League side Chelsea, took place two weeks ago, but a video of the event went viral on Monday after being posted on Twitter.

Athletics-Gebreslase wins world marathon title in championship-record time

Ethiopian Gotytom Gebreslase survived a two-way battle with Kenyan Judith Korir to win the women's world marathon title in championship-record time on Monday in 2:18:11. Gebreslase broke away with about two kilometres to go and never gave Korir a chance down the final stretch, smashing Briton Paula Radcliffe's previous mark of 2:20:57 set in 2005.

