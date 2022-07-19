Left Menu

PTI | Badragaz | Updated: 19-07-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 09:16 IST
Dortmund striker Haller out after testicular tumor found

Borussia Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller has a testicular tumor and has left his new club's preseason training camp, Dortmund said.

Dortmund said the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international complained of feeling unwell at training on Monday and the tumor was found during a medical examination.

Tumors can be benign and do not always lead to a diagnosis of cancer.

“This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and everyone else,'' sporting director Sebastian Kehl said in a statement.

“The entire (Dortmund) family hopes that Sebastien makes a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can give him a hug again soon. We'll do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment.” Dortmund signed Haller this month from Ajax as a replacement for Erling Haaland after the Norwegian left for Manchester City.

Ajax said Dortmund paid 31 million euros ($31.5 million), with another 3.5 million euros ($3.6 million) in potential further payments.

Haller scored 34 goals for Ajax last season, including 11 in eight Champions League games, to reignite his career following an underwhelming two-year stay with West Ham in the English Premier League.

