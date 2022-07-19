Left Menu

Pranavi looks for more glory and fifth title at 10th leg of WPGT

Pranavi, who won last week at the Bangalore Golf Club, has already won four times this season and another success this week will give her half of the 10 events completed at the end of this week.

ANI | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:48 IST
Pranavi looks for more glory and fifth title at 10th leg of WPGT
Pranavi Urs (Photo/WPGT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pranavi Urs will look for further glory as she tees up this week at the 10th leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Prestige Golfshire course. Pranavi, who won last week at the Bangalore Golf Club, has already won four times this season and another success this week will give her half of the 10 events completed at the end of this week.

She has also been runner-up in two other events. It has been a phenomenal achievement for the Mysore golfer, who at times has had to sit back due to injury, although she is now fully fit. Seher Atwal will look to end her run of second-place finishes, which is where she has been in the last two events - the eighth leg at the Karnataka Golf Association last month and the ninth leg at the Bangalore Golf Club last week.

Another one to look out for will be Hitaashee Bakshi, third last week, and the winner of the third and sixth legs of the WPGT. Sneha Singh, who made her pro debut last week, Neha Tripathi, who has just come from starting in Europe on the Ladies European Tour, Gaurika Bishnoi, and Afshan Fatima will be the others to watch out for.

This is the fourth straight event in Bengaluru, two of which, the seventh and now the 10th, are being held at Prestige Golfshire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

