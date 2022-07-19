Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool defender Williams seals loan switch to Blackpool

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 21:29 IST
Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has joined Championship side Blackpool on a season-long loan deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 21-year-old had signed a long-term contract last summer after impressive displays in the 2020-21 season where he started their last five league games of the season to help seal a third-placed finish and an automatic Champions League spot.

Williams, who also had a spell on loan with Swansea City last season, heads to Michael Appleton's Blackpool ahead of the start of their Championship (second-tier) campaign at home to Reading on July 30.

