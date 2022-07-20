Left Menu

Soccer-Juventus set to sign Torino defender Bremer

The 25-year-old is set to join Juventus on a permanent five-year deal for 41 million euros ($41.95 million) plus add-ons, Italian media have reported. Bremer, who joined Torino in 2018 from Brazil's Atletico Mineiro, made more than 100 appearances for the Italian side, starting 33 of their 38 Serie A games last season.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2022 04:22 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 04:22 IST
Soccer-Juventus set to sign Torino defender Bremer

Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer appeared to be on the brink of joining Juventus from local rivals Torino as the 36-times Serie A champions shared pictures of the player upon his arrival in Turin. "Bremer landed at Caselle," Juventus wrote on their website https://www.juventus.com/it/news/gallerie/bremer-e-atterrato-a-caselle, posting a series of pictures of the Brazilian after he landed at Turin airport late on Tuesday.

The club also shared a video of his arrival on Twitter https://twitter.com/juventusfc/status/1549515331491844097. The 25-year-old is set to join Juventus on a permanent five-year deal for 41 million euros ($41.95 million) plus add-ons, Italian media have reported.

Bremer, who joined Torino in 2018 from Brazil's Atletico Mineiro, made more than 100 appearances for the Italian side, starting 33 of their 38 Serie A games last season. ($1 = 0.9774 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan
4
Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot for children under 5; EU regulator reviews Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot in children as young as 6 months and more

Health News Roundup: Australia provisionally approves Moderna's COVID shot f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022