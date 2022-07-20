Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the French Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's French Grand Prix at Le Castellet, round 12 of the 22-race season. Lap distance: 5.842km. Total distance: 309.626km (53 laps)

2021 pole position: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull 2021 race winner: Verstappen

Lap record: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) one minute 32.740 seconds (Ferrari, 2019) Start time: 1300GMT (1500 local)

FRANCE The race marks the start of the second half of the championship and is followed by Hungary next week, the last grand prix before the August break.

It will be the 62nd French Grand Prix in world championship history and 18th at Le Castellet's Circuit Paul Ricard, which first hosted a grand prix in 1971. Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton (2018, 2019), Fernando Alonso (2005) and Verstappen (2021) are the only current drivers to have won in France, which was off the calendar for a decade until 2018.

Hamilton won from pole position in 2018 and 2019 and Verstappen from pole in 2021. There was no race in 2020 due to the pandemic. France has two current drivers - Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) -- but Ferrari's Monegasque Charles Leclerc is the most local.

The circuit has the high-speed Mistral straight, and fast Signes corner at the end of it, as well as low and medium speed corners making for some tricky setup choices. RACE WINS

Red Bull have won seven of 11 races this season and Ferrari the other four. Verstappen has won six, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc three and Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz one each. Hamilton has a record 103 wins from 299 starts. He last won a race in Saudi Arabia last December.

Ferrari have won 242 races since 1950, McLaren 183, Mercedes 124, Williams 115 and Red Bull 82. Ferrari are chasing their third win in a row. The last time they did that was in 2019 (Belgium, Italy, Singapore).

POLE POSITION Leclerc has had six poles this year, Verstappen three, Perez and Sainz once each.

Hamilton has a record 103 career poles, most recently in Saudi Arabia last year. FASTEST LAP

Six drivers have taken fastest laps this season. Leclerc took the bonus point in the first three races, Verstappen in Imola, Miami and Austria, Perez in Spain and Azerbaijan, McLaren's Lando Norris in Monaco, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in Canada and Hamilton in Britain.

POINTS Verstappen leads Leclerc by 38 points. Red Bull lead Ferrari by 56 points in the constructors' standings.

Williams' Nicholas Latifi is the only regular race driver yet to score this season. Mercedes are the only team to have scored on every weekend so far this season and Hamilton the only driver to have reached the chequered flag at every race.

MILESTONE Hamilton is entering his 300th Formula One race. The Briton has gone 12 without a win, the longest drought of his F1 career.

