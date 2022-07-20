Left Menu

FIH appoints Egypt's Seif Ahmed as acting president following Batra's resignation

The International Hockey Federation FIH on Wednesday appointed Egypts Seif Ahmed as its acting president following Indian administrator Narinder Batras resignation from the post.Batra on Monday resigned as FIH president and also quit as Indian Olympic Association IOA chief.

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 20-07-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 19:06 IST
FIH appoints Egypt's Seif Ahmed as acting president following Batra's resignation
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday appointed Egypt's Seif Ahmed as its acting president following Indian administrator Narinder Batra's resignation from the post.

Batra on Monday resigned as FIH president and also quit as Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief. He also gave up his International Olympic Committee (IOC) membership which was directly linked with his IOA position. In a statement, the FIH said its Executive Board has officially accepted Batra's resignation and unanimously appointed Ahmed as its interim chief till fresh elections are held on November 5 during its two-day virtual Congress. ''...the Members of the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) have officially accepted the resignation of Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra,'' the world body said.

Batra became president of FIH in 2016 and reclaimed the position last year for a second term till 2024. ''Unanimously appointed FIH EB Member and President of the African Hockey Federation Seif Ahmed (Egypt) as Acting President until the next Presidential elections.

''...the upcoming FIH Congress will be held virtually, as planned, on 4-5 November 2022, with the Presidential election taking place on 5 November,'' it added.

Ahmed played for Egypt's national team in 1968 and has a long association with the sport as an umpire and technical official. He is a member on the FIH Executive Board since 2001. The FIH is also concerned that Hockey India has been placed under a three-member Committee of Administrators by the Delhi High Court when the country is scheduled to host the 2023 World Cup.

''Furthermore, the EB has decided to send an FIH delegation to India soon, in order to assess the current situation of Hockey India, especially in view of the next FIH Hockey Men's World Cup which is currently planned to take place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January 2023,'' the world body said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

Global
2
Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

Taliban says quake shakes Afghanistan, injures 31 people

 Pakistan
3
FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

FEATURE-Well-paid jobs lure Lebanon's demoralised teachers to the Gulf

Global
4
South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM Bank Conclave

South Sudan Vice President arrives in India, set to participate in CII-EXIM ...

 South Sudan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022