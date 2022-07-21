Left Menu

Soccer-Marseille sign Frenchman Clauss and Colombian Suarez

Olympique de Marseille have signed Frenchman Jonathan Clauss on a three-year contract and Colombian forward Luis Suarez on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 club announced on Wednesday. The 29-year-old right-back Clauss has made four appearances for France and played 40 games for Lens last season, scoring five goals and making 11 assists.

Olympique de Marseille have signed Frenchman Jonathan Clauss on a three-year contract and Colombian forward Luis Suarez on a five-year deal, the Ligue 1 club announced on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old right-back Clauss has made four appearances for France and played 40 games for Lens last season, scoring five goals and making 11 assists. Suarez arrives from Granada CF and played 38 games for the club last season, scoring eight goals and four assists. The 24-year-old striker has four caps for the Colombian national team.

"A true right-sided piston, capable of dominating the entire right side, he has the ideal profile to fit into the game plan of (manager) Igor Tudor," Marseille said in a statement about Clauss. Marseille finished second in Ligue 1 last season and qualified for the Champions League.

