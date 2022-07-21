Athletics-Miller-Uibo shaping up well in mission to claim 400m title

Double Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo sent out an ominous reminder that she is in prime form to finally claim the world 400 metres title after cruising to victory in her semi-final in the year's second-fastest time on Wednesday. The Bahamian 2019 and 2015 silver medallist sported a long, flowing bright blue wig as she posted 49.55 seconds in the first of three semis and was virtually jogging the last 50 metres.

She will face a stiff twin challenge from the Dominican Republic in the shape of Marileidy Paulino, who took Olympic silver behind her in Tokyo, and Fiordaliza Cofil, who was a team mate of Paulino in their mixed 4x400m relay-winning team on the first day of the Eugene Championships. Both advanced as heat winners but they looked to be working hard on a warm night.

"I am taking everything step by step. I was just trying to get through as smooth as I could and I think I did a pretty good job," said Miller-Uibo. "I anticipate it to be a very competitive and very quick race in the final so I am looking forward to it - all the girls are pretty equal," she said.

Jamaica's Charokee Young, second-fastest in the world this year trailed in a distant fifth in her heat to miss out on Friday's final, as did America's main hope Talitha Diggs.

