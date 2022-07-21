Cricket-Bracewell snares hat-trick in first T20 international over

Left Menu

Michael Bracewell has continued the remarkable start to his short format career for New Zealand with a hat-trick in his maiden over in Twenty20 international cricket. "I love cricket and I don't think that's ever been done before in with your first over in T20 international cricket, taking a hat-trick," said teammate Ish Sodhi.

21-07-2022
Michael Bracewell has continued the remarkable start to his short format career for New Zealand with a hat-trick in his maiden over in Twenty20 international cricket. The all-rounder did not even get to complete the over as wickets with his third, fourth, and fifth deliveries dismissed Ireland to give the tourists an 88-run victory in Belfast on Wednesday.

Off-spinner Bracewell became only the 35th bowler, and third New Zealander after Jacob Oram and Tim Southee, to take wickets with three consecutive balls in international T20s. "I love cricket and I don't think that's ever been done before in with your first over in T20 international cricket, taking a hat-trick," said teammate Ish Sodhi. "If it has, I don't think it will be done again. It was great to see and, as a way to finish the match, it was fantastic. There's not much the man can't do at the moment." The 31-year-old Bracewell, the cousin of Black Caps seamer Doug and nephew of former internationals Brendon and John, has made his New Zealand debut in all three formats this year.

He notched a century in his third one-day international innings two weeks ago against Ireland in Dublin, smashing two sixes and three fours in the final over to drive New Zealand past their victory target of 301, again with a ball to spare.

