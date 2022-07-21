Left Menu

Parul Chaudhary finishes 17th in 5000m heat event at World Athletics Championships

52.27 mark.

ANI | Updated: 21-07-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 12:24 IST
Parul Chaudhary finishes 17th in 5000m heat event at World Athletics Championships
Parul Chaudhary (Photo: SAI Media/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Athlete Parul Chaudhary finished in 17th position in the 5000m heat event at the World Athletics Championships being held in Oregon. Clocking 15:54.03 Parul missed out on the final spot in the 5000m heat event on Wednesday.

"Parul Chaudhary finishes her 5000m heats event with a timing of 15:54.03 minutes; finishing 17th overall at the @WCHoregon22 Parul is the 1st Indian to run in 2 different (long/middle distance) events at the World Championships," tweeted SAI Media. Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey topped the charts in the qualification round with a 14:52.27 mark. Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui secured the second position in qualifiers to clinch a spot in the final round clocking 14:52.54. Gudaf Tsegay finished third in the 5000m heats event with a timing of 14:52.64.

South Africa's two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya also failed in her quest to reach the 5000m final at the World Athletics Championships. As the Indian heats event athlete missed out on a spot in the final, India's javelin thrower Annu Rani on Thursday became the first Indian to make it to back-to-back finals at the World Athletics Championships after finishing with a throw of 59.60 in her final attempt.

Rani began the qualification round in Group B on a bad note with a foul. But then she came up with a throw of 55.35 m later. She saved the best for the last, making a throw of 59.60 m to make it to the final. In the group B qualification round, she finished in the fifth position and made it to the final as eighth best across both groups.

India's top medal contenders, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be in action along with Rohit Yadav in the men's javelin qualification rounds on Friday. World Athletics Championships 2022 is being held in Oregon. It will conclude on July 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022