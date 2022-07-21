Taipei Open 2022: Indian doubles pair Dhruv-Arjun suffer defeat

Indian shuttlers Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun bowed out in the second round of the Taipei Open 2022 on Thursday after losing against the Chinese Taipei duo of Su Ching Heng and Ye Hong Wei. Dhruv and Arjun crashed out in the second round of the competition 17-21, 15-21 to the Chinese Taipei duo in the men's doubles match here at Court 4.

Dhruv and Arjun fought the first game well but faced defeat against the Chinese Taipei duo as they took the game in their favour with a score of 21-17. The second game did not go well for the Indians who were never actually able to take the lead and it was well dominated by the Chinese Taipei shuttlers as they ended the second game by 21-15.

Participating in the men's double category, the Indian shuttlers were bound to be disappointed by their performance as they face an early exit from the competition. Earlier in the day, Parupalli Kashyap grabbed a comfortable win against his Chinese Taipei counterpart with the score of 21-10, 21-19 in Court 4. Kashyap won both the games to seal his spot in the quarter-finals.

Samiya Irad Farooqui played against Chinese Taipei's Wen Chi Hsu in the women's singles category. Samiya faced a disappointing result as she lost the match 18-21, 13-21 against the Chinese Taipei counterpart. Also, India's fifth-seeded mixed doubles pair Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Cheng Kai Wen and Wang Yu Qiao.

The Indian pair defeated Cheng Kai Wen and Wang Yu-Qiao in the mixed doubles match by a big margin of 21-14, 21-17. Lastly, Mithun Manjunath crashed out of the tournament after losing to Japan's Kodai Naraoka in the second round of the men's singles category by 24-22, 5-21, 17-21. (ANI)

