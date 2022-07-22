WI win toss, opt to bowl against India in 1st ODI

Left Menu

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 18:59 IST
West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to field against India in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.

Senior India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has ruled out of first two ODIs after sustaining a knee injury.

Pooran informed that all-rounder Jason Holder is down with COVID-19 and will miss out, while Kyle Mayers was included in the playing XI after his recovery from an injury.

For India, Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer have made it to the playing XI.

Teams: India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (C), Shai Hope(wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.

