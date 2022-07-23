Left Menu

Athletics-McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles world record

Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record to win the women's 400 metres hurdles final at the World Championships on Friday after the American powered home in 50.68 seconds. It was the sixth time in three years that the world record has been broken, after Russian Yulia Pechonkina's mark had stood for 16 years.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2022 08:39 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 08:39 IST
Athletics-McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles world record

Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record to win the women's 400 metres hurdles final at the World Championships on Friday after the American powered home in 50.68 seconds. The Olympic champion had the lead before the back turn and finished several metres clear of silver medallist Femke Bol of the Netherlands and U.S. compatriot Dalilah Muhammad.

The 22-year-old slashed 0.73 seconds off her previous mark of 51.41 set at the same springy, speedy Hayward Field last month, becoming the first woman to run under 51 seconds in the event. It was the sixth time in three years that the world record has been broken, after Russian Yulia Pechonkina's mark had stood for 16 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States
4
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022