Athletics-McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles world record

Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record to win the women's 400 metres hurdles final at the World Championships on Friday after the American powered home in 50.68 seconds. The Olympic champion had the lead before the back turn and finished several metres clear of silver medallist Femke Bol of the Netherlands and U.S. compatriot Dalilah Muhammad.

The 22-year-old slashed 0.73 seconds off her previous mark of 51.41 set at the same springy, speedy Hayward Field last month, becoming the first woman to run under 51 seconds in the event. It was the sixth time in three years that the world record has been broken, after Russian Yulia Pechonkina's mark had stood for 16 years.

