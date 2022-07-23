Wanted to be more consistent following return from injury: ENG's Sam Curran after win over SA

Following his side's 118-run win over South Africa in the first ODI, England all-rounder Sam Curran said he wanted to be more consistent after his return from injury. A brilliant performance by the England bowling attack led from the front by spinner Adil Rashid's destructive spell helped the hosts gain a 118-run win over South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match at Manchester on Friday.

"I think any time I go into bat, I try to bat with a batter's mindset. Coming back from injury, I wanted to be more consistent. With this batting lineup, I just look to chip in," he said in a post-match presentation. "I have enjoyed the break. I do not look too far ahead, but a great win. The message is always to take the positive option," he added.

Curran recently came back to playing for the national team after he suffered an injury. On his partnership with Liam Livingstone, he said, "Me and Liam were just about picking your bowler and taking them down. The way he was striking was impressive. I just want to try and be adaptable and give Jos more options." Sam Curran was awarded man of the match for his performance against South Africa. Curran had an explosive knock with the bat scoring 35 runs off 18 balls with a strike rate of almost 200. He also scalped the wicket of David Miller in the two overs that he bowled.

With this, England has levelled the series 1-1. In this 29-overs per side rain-hit match, England were bowled out for 201 in the first innings. The Proteas put up a strong show with the ball. Bowling all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius ran through the English top order, taking 4/36. Liam Livingstone (38) and Sam Curran (35) were the most important contributors to the hosts with the willow and were involved in a match-saving partnership of 43 runs.

In chase of 202, South Africa never looked like a threat, with Reece Topley and David Willey demolishing their top order. Only Heinrich Klaasen (33) could pull of a decent innings for Proteas. Adil Rashid cleared up the tail and bundled out the visitors for just 83 runs, sealing a series-levelling win for his side with a brilliant 3/29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)