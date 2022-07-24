Left Menu

Cricket Australia inks seven-year deal with Disney Star to broadcast matches in India

Cricket Australia CA on Sunday said it has signed a seven-year deal with Disney Star to broadcast the countrys cricket matches in India, the sports largest market in the world.As part of the deal, which commences in 2023-24, Disney Star will televise all internationals matches as well as the KFC Big Bash League and Weber Womens Big Bash League in India.Disney Star will take over from Sony, who have held the Australian rights since the 2017-18 season.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 24-07-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 13:18 IST
Cricket Australia inks seven-year deal with Disney Star to broadcast matches in India
Cricket Australia logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cricket Australia (CA) on Sunday said it has signed a seven-year deal with Disney Star to broadcast the country's cricket matches in India, the sport's largest market in the world.

As part of the deal, which commences in 2023-24, Disney Star will televise all internationals matches as well as the KFC Big Bash League and Weber Women's Big Bash League in India.

Disney Star will take over from Sony, who have held the Australian rights since the 2017-18 season. According to CA, the channel's reach will provide ''enormous exposure'' for Australian cricket and for the board's commercial partners in India.

''We are delighted to announce this new association with Disney Star from season 2023-24 onwards. Disney Star is synonymous with the game in India and we look forward to working with them to showcase the outstanding cricket played in Australia every summer,'' said CA CEO Nick Hockley.

''The magnitude of this association is testament to the enduring rivalry and respect that exists between Australian and Indian teams, the excitement and popularity of WBBL and BBL, and the high regard of Australian cricket in India and global markets more broadly.

''There was significant interest in our rights and we are very grateful to our current rights holder Sony for their partnership which will continue throughout this season,'' he added.

Disney Star also recently won the TV broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League from 2023-27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022