Left Menu

Cricket-Australia, Disney Star ink 7-year deal to beam matches in India

Cricket Australia (CA) has struck a seven-year deal with Disney Star to broadcast men's and women's matches in India, the governing body said on Sunday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 24-07-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 13:21 IST
Cricket-Australia, Disney Star ink 7-year deal to beam matches in India
Cricket Australia logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cricket Australia (CA) has struck a seven-year deal with Disney Star to broadcast men's and women's matches in India, the governing body said on Sunday. Under the deal reportedly worth more than $250 million, international matches and the domestic Big Bash League for men and women will be beamed to India "and other territories across Asia" from the 2023-24 season.

"Disney Star is synonymous with the game in India, and we look forward to working with them to showcase the outstanding cricket played in Australia every summer," CA chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement. "There was significant interest in our rights and we are very grateful to our current rights holder, Sony, for their partnership, which will continue throughout this season."

Disney-owned Star India retained the television broadcast rights to the Indian Premier League for $3.02 billion last month. Disney Star is a wholly owned subsidiary of Walt Disney Co. "Cricket Australia represents some of the best content that the world of cricket has to offer," said Disney Star's head of sports, Sanjog Gupta. "Some of the most memorable moments for Indian fans have been produced in Australia, and we look forward to elevating many more such moments."

Seven Network has launched legal proceedings against CA seeking to terminate its A$450 million ($312 million), six-year deal with the governing body. ($1 = 1.4440 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022