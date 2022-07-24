Left Menu

Athletics-Warner's decathlon quest ends, Owens-Delerme takes overall lead

Puerto Rico's Ayden Owens-Delerme clocked a personal best of 45.07 seconds in the 400m, the final event of the opening day of decathlon, to move into the overall lead with 4,606 points. Warner was leading the competition when he pulled up injured and fell to the Hayward Field track.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 13:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Olympic champion Damian Warner's bid for a first decathlon World Championships title ended after the Canadian sustained an apparent hamstring injury running the 400 meters event on Saturday. Puerto Rico's Ayden Owens-Delerme clocked a personal best of 45.07 seconds in the 400m, the final event of the opening day of the decathlon, to move into the overall lead with 4,606 points.

Warner was leading the competition when he pulled up injured and fell to the Hayward Field track. His withdrawal opened up the field going into the second day of action. "I felt my hamstring pull a couple of times," Warner told CBC Sports. "This competition has been the screensaver on my computer for the last couple of years. I had a chance to compete in front of my son and my girlfriend.

"So many helped me get to this point. I feel like I let them down in a way. Very tough pill to swallow at this point and I just have to do whatever I can to come back stronger ... And hopefully get myself back on top of the world once again." Until last year Warner had spent more than a decade putting his body through the torture of the 10-discipline event, regularly making the podium but never quite getting to the top step.

That changed in Tokyo when he won Olympic gold and he followed up this year with the indoor world title. At the outdoor World Championships, he has a record of 18th, third, second, fifth, and third. At 32, he knows there will not be that many more opportunities to win it.

In relatively chilly morning conditions, Warner opened up well with a 10.27 100m - slightly below his season's best but still well clear of anyone else in the field. His long jump of 7.87m was also the best of the day by 17cm and a 14.99m shot put, though down on some of the bigger men in the field, was still a season's best.

Warner then managed a high jump of 2.05m - in a competition where Norwegian Sander Skotheim claimed a hugely impressive personal best of 2.17m - before his injury in the 400m event. Warner's compatriot Pierce LePage ran a personal best 400m in 46.84 to put himself in second spot, 121 points behind Owens-Delerme.

American Zach Ziemek also had a consistent first day to stay in touch in third place, ahead of compatriot Kyle Garland. Australia's Ashley Moloney, the bronze medallist in Tokyo, moved ahead of Olympics runner-up and world record holder Kevin Mayer of France in fifth place after clocking a season's best of 46.88 in the 400m.

German defending champion Niklas Kaul struggled all day and was among the back markers, ending the first day of competition in 16th place with 4,147 points. The concluding five events take place on Sunday - the last day of the championships.

