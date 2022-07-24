Left Menu

Cricket Australia announces seven-year deal with Disney Star to broadcast matches in India

The seven-year deal starting in 2023-24 will see Disney Star broadcasting men's and women's international matches held in Australia as well as the Big Bash League (BBL) and Women's BBL.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Sunday announced that they have signed a seven-year deal with Disney Star to broadcast the nation's cricket matches throughout India and other territories across Asia. The seven-year deal starting in 2023-24 will see Disney Star broadcasting men's and women's international matches held in Australia as well as the Big Bash League (BBL) and Women's BBL.

Disney Star will take over from Sony who have held the Australian broadcasting rights since the 2017-18 season. "We are delighted to announce this new association with Disney Star from season 2023/24 onwards," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"Disney Star is synonymous with the game in India and we look forward to working with them to showcase the outstanding cricket played in Australia every summer. The magnitude of this association is a testament to the enduring rivalry and respect that exists between Australian and Indian teams, the excitement and popularity of WBBL and BBL, and the high regard of Australian cricket in India and global markets more broadly," he added. "There was significant interest in our rights and we are very grateful to our current rights-holder Sony for their partnership which will continue throughout this season," said Hockley. (ANI)

