West Indies wins toss, elects to bat first against India in second ODI; Avesh Khan makes debut

India had won the first ODI by 3 runs and are leading 1-0 in three-match series

ANI | Updated: 24-07-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 18:53 IST
Shikhar Dhawan and Nicholas Pooran. (Photo - ICC). Image Credit: ANI
West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the second ODI of the three-match series, here at Queen's Park Oval on Sunday. India had won the first ODI by 3 runs and are leading 1-0 in three-match series.

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran said during the toss: "I am going to bat first, it is the same wicket. Anything over 250 will be challenging here. We need to build partnerships, we need to show up again and do the same thing again. One forced change, Motie is out - Hayden Walsh is in. If he (Hope) scores it is fine, if he does not the other batters can chip in." India skipper Shikhar Dhawan said during the toss: "I feel it is a good wicket. It gets slower and offers some turn. After the last game's experience, we wanted to bat first again. We gave few runs in the field. We are well prepared and looking forward to a good game. Siraj and Prassidh bowled well."

West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan. (ANI)

