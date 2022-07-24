Left Menu

Cycling-Wiebes delivers on Champs Elysees to take first women's Tour yellow jersey

Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands lived up to expectations as she won the opening stage of the women's Tour de France and claim the first yellow jersey of the resurrected race on the Champs Elysees on Sunday. The DSM rider, the pre-stage favourite, timed her sprint to perfection to beat her compatriot Marianne Vos and Belgian Lotte Kopecky of Italy, who were second and third, respectively.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 19:23 IST
Cycling-Wiebes delivers on Champs Elysees to take first women's Tour yellow jersey

Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands lived up to expectations as she won the opening stage of the women's Tour de France and claim the first yellow jersey of the resurrected race on the Champs Elysees on Sunday.

The DSM rider, the pre-stage favourite, timed her sprint to perfection to beat her compatriot Marianne Vos and Belgian Lotte Kopecky of Italy, who were second and third, respectively. For the first time in 33 years and after a long campaign, Tour de France organisers ASO have granted the top female professionals an official multi-stage race.

"It's incredible, the girls worked tirelessly for me. It was a very long sprint but I was expecting it as I was getting ready for Marianne Vos to go early," said Wiebe. "I'm so happy. We've had a great season so far. I managed to accelerate one last time when Marianne was next to me."

Sunday's 81.7km opener around the streets of the French capital was marked by the crash of Belgium's Alana Castrique, who was taken into an ambulance on a stretcher after falling hard on her back. Overall, Wiebes leads Vos by four seconds by virtue of time bonuses, with Kopecky in third, six seconds off the pace.

Sunday's ride was the first of eight stages covering a total of 1,033km over mountains, flat terrain and gravel, ending on the brutal climb to La Super Planche des Belles Filles on July 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

Woman gang-raped inside New Delhi station, 4 railway employees arrested

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 vs 1,011 day earlier; Africa's top public health body gets $100 million from World Bank and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports 817 new COVID cases for July 22 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leaders have received shots; Oral vaccine shows promise; hypertension ups COVID hospitalization risk and more

Health News Roundup: China says COVID vaccines are safe as it reveals leader...

 Global
4
NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis missions

NASA completes test firing of SLS solid rocket booster for future Artemis mi...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022