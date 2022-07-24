Aditi Ashok misses cut at Evian Championship in France

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok missed the cut at the Evian Championship after carding a one-over 72 in the second round here.

Aditi, who made a record 22nd Major appearance, needed a birdie on the final hole to stay on in the event but failed to do so as the cut fell at even-par. Canadian Brooke Henderson continued her fine run as she carded a 3-under 68 in the third round to hold on to her top position in the leaderboard. The 24-year-old, who is aiming for a second major title of her professional career, is at 17-under, two strokes clear of two-time major champion So Yeon Ryu of Korea and four strokes ahead of LPGA Tour rookie Sophia Schubert of USA.

For Schubert, this could be a true breakthrough moment in her five-year professional career. After reaching the LPGA Tour by finishing fourth on the Epson Tour’s 2021 Race for the Card, the 27-year-old American has struggled through her rookie season, missing five cuts and only finishing inside the top-15 one time. But she closed her third round with four consecutive birdies to take a spot in Sunday’s penultimate group.

Five players are tied for sixth at 11-under, including No. 1 Jin Young Ko and No. 3 Nelly Korda. Korda entered the day in solo second but dropped off the pace with a round of even-par 71 on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)