Cycling-Wiebes delivers on Champs Elysees to take first women's Tour yellow jersey

Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands lived up to expectations as she won the opening stage of the women's Tour de France and claim the first yellow jersey of the resurrected race on the Champs Elysees on Sunday. The DSM rider, the pre-stage favourite, timed her sprint to perfection to beat her compatriot Marianne Vos and Belgian Lotte Kopecky of Italy, who were second and third, respectively.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins in France after Leclerc crashes out

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday and took a huge stride towards his second Formula One title after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc made a costly mistake and crashed out while leading. Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second for Mercedes in his 300th grand prix, with team mate George Russell third to secure their first podium double of the campaign.

MLB roundup: Cubs' 5-run burst beats Phils in 10 innings

Frank Schwindel hit a go-ahead RBI fielder's choice with one out in the 10th inning and the Chicago Cubs went on to score five runs in their final at-bat to defeat the host Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 on Saturday. Christopher Morel hit an RBI single and Willson Contreras had an RBI double during the rally for the Cubs, who won their third game in a row. Nico Hoerner also hit a solo home run earlier in the game to get Chicago on the board.

Athletics-Hassan says failure in Eugene is a lesson learnt

Double Olympic champion Sifan Hassan says she learnt a valuable lesson at the World Championships after failing to win a medal in both the women's 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres, which she had won at the Tokyo Olympics last year. The 29-year-old Dutch athlete had taken time away from the sport after the double triumph in Tokyo -- where she also won the bronze medal in the 1,500m -- and a lack of training came back to haunt her in Eugene, Oregon.

Cycling-Vingegaard and team mate hit back at doping questions

In a sport that has a heavy doping past, any Tour de France winner is being put under scrutiny and Jonas Vingegaard was no exception after Saturday's final time trial. The 25-year-old Dane won two mountain stages in dominant fashion, greatly helped by his mighty Jumbo-Visma team, to dethrone two-time champion Tadej Pogacar.

Cricket-Cricket Scotland board resigns ahead of report into racism

The board of Cricket Scotland resigned with immediate effect on Sunday, a day before an independent report into racism in the sport is published. The review was commissioned after allegations were made by one of the country's all-time leading wicket-takers, Majid Haq, who said Cricket Scotland was "institutionally racist".

Athletics-Stano edges Kawano by one second to grab gold

Italy's Massimo Stano won the men's 35km race walk at the World Athletics Championships in dramatic fashion on Sunday, edging Japan's Masatora Kawano by one second. Stano and Kawano battled shoulder-to-shoulder as the leading pair in the final 4km, but the Italian coped well with the pressure and accelerated in the final 300m to seal the gold medal.

Athletics-Grenada's Peters retains world javelin title

Grenada's Anderson Peters beat Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to retain his world javelin title on Saturday, saving his best for last with a throw of 90.54 metres after leading the competition throughout. Peters was the only athlete to breach the 90m-mark, doing so three times in windy conditions at Hayward Field.

Athletics-U.S. women stun Jamaica in relays, men falter again

The American women's sprint relay quartet pulled off a stunning upset over Jamaica at the World Championships on Saturday while a flubbed baton handover proved costly for the U.S. men's team as they finished second to Canada. Jamaica were anchored by new 200 metres champion Shericka Jackson but Twanisha Terry ran a terrific final leg to bring home the hosts' 10th gold medal in Eugene.

Athletics-Olympic champion Chopra wins India's first silver medal at worlds

India's sports community hailed Neeraj Chopra on Sunday after the Olympic javelin champion won the country's first silver medal at the World Championships. Chopra's throw of 88.13 meters was not enough to beat Grenadian Anderson Peters' effort of 90.54m but it was enough to end India's 19-year wait for another medal at the World Championships.

