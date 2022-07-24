Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:20 PM EDT on Sunday, July 24

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: MLB Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Miami at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Colorado at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m. Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m. - - Cards' Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt to miss series vs. Jays All-Star infielders Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt will be placed on Major League Baseball's restricted list ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals' upcoming two-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto. BASEBALL-MLB-STL-GOLDSCHMIDT-ARENADO, Field Level Media - - Reds activate RHP Tyler Mahle to start vs. Cardinals The Cincinnati Reds activated right-hander Tyler Mahle from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals. BASEBALL-MLB-CIN-MAHLE-HOFFMAN, Field Level Media - - Report: Pete Rose allowed to attend Phillies' celebration Pete Rose is expected to be at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Aug. 7 to celebrate the 1980 World Champion Phillies -- his first appearance at a Phillies game since his ban from baseball, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-ROSE, Field Level Media - - Yankees activate RHP Ron Marinaccio from IL The New York Yankees reinstated Ron Marinaccio from the 15-day injured list and designated fellow right-hander Shane Greene for assignment on Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-MARINACCIO-GREENE, Field Level Media - - Tigers place RHP Michael Pineda on 15-day injured list The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Michael Pineda on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, hours after he left his most recent outing with soreness in his triceps. BASEBALL-MLB-DET-PINEDA, Field Level Media - - - - WNBA Dallas at Indiana, 3 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 6 p.m. Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m. - - - - MLS N.Y. Red Bulls at Austin FC, 8 p.m. Atlanta United at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

- - - - NFL Texans WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia. FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-METCHIE, Field Level Media - - Colts place All-Pro LB Darius Leonard on PUP list The Indianapolis Colts placed star linebacker Darius Leonard on the active/physically unable to perform list Sunday as a result of his back surgery last month. FOOTBALL-NFL-IND-LEONARD, Field Level Media - - Bills to place CB Tre'Davious White on PUP list Buffalo Bills All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list, coach Sean McDermott said Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-WHITE, Field Level Media - - - - MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono, 3 p.m. IndyCar Series at Iowa, 3 p.m. - - - - GOLF PGA -- 3M Open LPGA -- Evian Championship Champions -- Senior Open Championship - - - - TENNIS ATP -- Hamburg, Germany; Gstaad, Switzerland WTA -- Palermo, Italy - - - - ESPORTS Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters Dota -- Riyadh Masters LoL - League Championship Series Summer Split (North America) - - - -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)