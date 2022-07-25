Athletics-Nigeria's Amusan breaks 100 metres hurdles world record

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan stunningly broke the women's 100 metres hurdles world record in the semi-final at the World Championships on Sunday.

The record time of 12.12 seconds broke Kendra Harrison's mark of 12.20, as the American finished second in the heat. While most athletes aim to conserve their energy in the semi-final, the 25-year-old Amusan held nothing back at Hayward field, a day after she set the African record in the event in the opening heats.

She will compete later on Sunday in the final.

