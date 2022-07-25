Left Menu

Athletics-Nigeria's Amusan breaks 100 metres hurdles world record

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 05:54 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 05:54 IST
Athletics-Nigeria's Amusan breaks 100 metres hurdles world record

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan stunningly broke the women's 100 metres hurdles world record in the semi-final at the World Championships on Sunday.

The record time of 12.12 seconds broke Kendra Harrison's mark of 12.20, as the American finished second in the heat. While most athletes aim to conserve their energy in the semi-final, the 25-year-old Amusan held nothing back at Hayward field, a day after she set the African record in the event in the opening heats.

She will compete later on Sunday in the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captures piles of sand in Gamboa Crater

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission and more

Science News Roundup: China launches second space station module, Wentian; S...

 Global
3
Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

Exposure to phthalates increases chances of preterm delivery, finds study

 India
4
Three dead in graduation shooting at top Philippines university

Three dead in graduation shooting at top Philippines university

Philippines

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022