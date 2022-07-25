Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-US women storm to third straight w 4x400m relay title

The United States collected their third successive women's 4x400 metres relay world title in emphatic fashion on Sunday, finishing well clear in 3:17.79 ahead of Jamaica and Britain to close out the Eugene World Championships with a 13th home gold. Talitha Diggs got the Americans off to a solid start and Abby Steiner edged further ahead of Jamaican Janieve Russell in the second leg a day after helping the United States win gold in the sprint relay.

Athletics-Mihambo wins second straight long jump world title

German Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo continued her dominance in the women's long jump by soaring to a second successive World Championship gold with a final leap of 7.12 metres in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday. Mihambo was on the brink of exiting the competition after faulting on her first and second jumps but recovered well to register a valid third attempt of 6.98m.

Athletics-Nigeria's Amusan wins 100 metres hurdles gold

Nigerian Tobi Amusan won 100 metres hurdles gold at the World Championships on Sunday in what was initially announced as a world record 12.06 seconds but later ruled ineligible as the wind speed exceeded the legal limit. Amusan broke the world record earlier on Sunday by running 12.12 in the semi-final at Hayward Field.

Athletics-Swede Duplantis breaks pole vault world record to win gold

Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record with a jump of 6.21 metres on Sunday on the way to winning his first gold medal at the World Championships. The Olympic champion cleared 6.00m to make sure of the title, before he set his sights on his own record of 6.20m set at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade earlier this year and improved upon it by 1cm with his second attempt.

Athletics-France's Mayer wins second world decathlon title

World record holder Kevin Mayer of France regained the decathlon world title with a late comeback on Sunday after the event was blown wide open by an injury to Olympic champion Damian Warner. Mayer, silver medallist at the last two Olympics, was sixth overnight but won the pole vault and javelin while his 10th-placed finish in the 1,500 metres - the final event - gave him a score of 8,816 points and his second world crown.

Athletics-U.S. storm to another crushing 4x400m men's relay gold

The United States maintained their stranglehold of the men's 4x400 metres relay on Sunday as they won World Championships gold in utterly dominant style in front of a delirious home crowd. The United States have now won eight of the past nine world titles and eight of the past 10 Olympic golds and Sunday's crown never looked in doubt.

Athletics-Mu slams the door on Hodgkinson to take 800m gold

American Olympic champion Athing Mu added the world 800 metres title to her resume on Sunday as the 20-year-old showed experience beyond her years to cleverly squeeze out Briton Keely Hodgkinson in a breathless neck-and-neck finish. Mu took up the running with 300m to go but Hodgkinson, also second behind her in the Tokyo Olympics, went with her and when the American drifted slightly wide on the inside lane coming into the home straight the Briton, also 20, half-squeezed into the gap and looked set to go past.

Athletics-Dominant Ingebrigtsen wins world 5,000m gold

Jakob Ingebrigtsen made up for his 1,500 metres disappointment by winning the world 5,000m title in emphatic style on Sunday, taking the lead with three laps to go and driving home at a pace that nobody could live with. The Norwegian was beaten into second in the 1,500m by Briton Jake Wightman but avoided any risk of a similar last 200m burn-up by going clear after the early stages had been slow in very warm early evening conditions.

Athletics-Recovering from dismal Games, American men help build world medal haul

The United States utterly dominated the World Championships medal table, picking up 13 golds across the 10-day global athletics event, as their men's track team recovered from a disappointing Tokyo Olympics. Sydney McLaughlin produced the Americans' most memorable moment when she shattered her own world record in the 400 metres hurdles, delighting the home crowd as the United States hosted for the first time in quiet, quirky Eugene, Oregon.

MLB roundup: Dodgers sweep Giants for 8th straight victory

Jake Lamb drove in the go-ahead run with a seventh-inning double, while Gavin Lux and Trayce Thompson each drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers finished off a four-game sweep of the visiting San Francisco Giants with a 7-4 victory Sunday. Lamb, Lux and Thompson each drove in runs in the seventh inning against Giants right-hander Tyler Rogers to break a 4-4 tie. The Dodgers increased their winning streak to a season-high eight games despite getting just 4 1/3 innings from All-Star left-hander Clayton Kershaw.

