Soccer-Mukiele joins PSG on five-year deal from RB Leipzig

Mukiele, who joined Leipzig in 2018 from PSG's Ligue 1 rivals Montpellier, said farewell to the German side and their supporters on Tuesday in a social media post. No financial details were given but media reported he had signed for 16 million euros ($16.19 million) including add ons.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-07-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 22:02 IST
Paris St Germain have signed versatile France defender Nordi Mukiele on a five-year contract from RB Leipzig, the French champions said on Tuesday. Mukiele, who joined Leipzig in 2018 from PSG's Ligue 1 rivals Montpellier, said farewell to the German side and their supporters on Tuesday in a social media post.

No financial details were given but media reported he had signed for 16 million euros ($16.19 million) including add ons. "At twenty-four, the native of Montreuil is thus returning to France by committing until 2027 to Paris St Germain, finding a region he knows by heart and a club he has met several times," PSG said https://www.psg.fr/equipes/equipe-premiere/content/nordi-mukiele-retour-aux-sources-au-paris-saint-germain on their website.

Mukiele made 146 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions and helped them reach the 2020 Champions League semi-finals and win the German Cup this year, the club's first major trophy. PSG start their league campaign on Aug. 6 at Clermont Foot, who have been promoted to the top flight for the first time.

($1 = 0.9884 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

