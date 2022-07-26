Left Menu

COVID-19 positive rate till now has been low, so nothing to worry: Medical Advisor

Things that we have got in place is theres a RT-PCR test for individual travel to Birmingham and then there is an RT-PCR test on arrival.

About a dozen athletes are expected to test positive for COVID-19 on a daily basis at the Games Village but that's not very alarming, assured Commonwealth Games medical advisor Dr Peter Harcourt.

More than 5000 athletes from 72 nations and territories will compete in the Games spread over 11 days with the opening ceremony scheduled for Thursday.

''About a dozen a day are returning positive but 1200-1400 athletes go through COVID-19 testing process everyday. So it gives you an idea, it's not a huge number, Dr Harcourt told a media conference here.

Hopeful of a smooth conduct of the event, he said the organising committee has put their best foot forward in creating a safe environment.

''Things that we have got in place is there's a RT-PCR test for individual travel to Birmingham and then there is an RT-PCR test on arrival. If there's a history of COVID, then the vaccination status of COVID would be scanned, so that we can make a good clear understanding of individuals should they have a positive test.'' ''It's a very comprehensive measure and it's got good clinical support,'' he assured.

Having dealt with COVID-19 cases, he further added: ''About a lot of these things, we have got fair degree of having dealt with it. I'm confident we will be on top of it and we will have successful Games and mini-issues,'' he added.

