Lovlina Borgohain thanks authorities after her coach gets CWG accreditation

After Lovlina Borgohain's coach Sandhya Gurung got accreditation for the Commonwealth Games 2022, the Olympic medalist boxer thanked the concerned authorities. Taking to Twitter, Lovlina wrote, "truly thank @ianuragthakur sir and @IndiaSports, and @Media_SAI for the prompt and rapid action to Include my Coach Sandhya Gurung's name in CWG acred. Also grateful for SAl for constant support for my training since my youth. Thank you once again to all who have truly helped me."

Coach Sandhya Gurung on Monday told ANI that she had received the accreditation for Commonwealth Games 2022. Earlier, Lovlina had taken to Twitter to say that she was mentally harassed due to the absence of her coaches including Sandhya Gurung at the Commonwealth village.

"Today with great sorrow I want to confess that I am facing a lot of harassment. The coaches who helped me secure a medal in the Olympics are being removed again and again, affecting my training and competition preparation. One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurungji and she is a Dronacharya awardee. Both of my coaches have to plead to be included in the training camp and they are added quite late," Lovlina said in a tweet. "This has caused me a lot of problems in my training and this causes mental harassment as well. Right now, my coach Sandhya Gurungji is not getting entry into the Commonwealth Village and she is outside. Due to this, my training has stopped eight days ahead of the competition. My second coach has also been sent back to India," she added.

Lovlina will be representing India in the 70kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which will start from July 28. Last year at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Lovlina won a bronze medal in the women's welterweight category (64-69 kg).

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games are being held from July 28 to August 8. (ANI)

