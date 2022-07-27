Left Menu

Golf-Mutual of Omaha ends Stenson sponsorship after he joins LIV Golf

Mutual of Omaha have ended their sponsorship of Henrik Stenson, the American company said on Wednesday, a week after the Swede joined the lucrative LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 20:29 IST
Golf-Mutual of Omaha ends Stenson sponsorship after he joins LIV Golf

Mutual of Omaha have ended their sponsorship of Henrik Stenson, the American company said on Wednesday, a week after the Swede joined the lucrative LIV Golf Invitational Series. Stenson, who won the 2016 British Open with a record score, was stripped of Team Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy last week, hours before he announced his decision to join the Saudi-backed breakaway league.

Stenson competed wearing a Mutual of Omaha cap and was also the company's golf ambassador at the Open earlier this month. "Mutual of Omaha and Henrik Stenson have mutually decided to end their sponsorship relationship, effective immediately," a spokesperson said.

Reuters has reached out to Stenson for comment. The U.S. and European based Tours have banned and fined anyone joining the LIV Series.

Bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, LIV Golf has already roped in six-times major winner Phil Mickelson, former world number ones Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, as well as former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. Critics of the new series say it amounts to 'sportswashing' by a nation trying to improve its reputation in light of its history of human rights abuses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022