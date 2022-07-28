Left Menu

Soccer-Germany ready for 'great football festival' at Wembley, says Voss-Tecklenburg

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg described her side's Euro 2022 showdown with old rivals England as a "great football festival" after they booked their spot in Sunday's final at Wembley with a 2-1 victory over France.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2022 08:41 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 08:41 IST
Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg described her side's Euro 2022 showdown with old rivals England as a "great football festival" after they booked their spot in Sunday's final at Wembley with a 2-1 victory over France. Hosts England, chasing their first major trophy, will be on a high, after their 4-0 thrashing of Sweden in Tuesday's other semi-final to set up a meeting with eight-time champions Germany.

"It's going to be a great football festival. It's a classic in football - England against Germany," Voss-Tecklenburg told reporters on Wednesday. "England have been incredible in this tournament. (In) every game, they've been dynamic, full of goals, and they're so confident. But their first 20 minutes against Sweden showed that you can hurt them. That will be our task at Wembley.

"Yes, it's in front of about 80,000 or 90,000 people but we're accepting the challenge. If someone had told us before the tournament it would happen like this, I'd be very happy. We're looking forward a lot to this game. This will be an incredible final." England have reached the final of the tournament for the first time since 2009, when they lost 6-2 to Germany in Helsinki, Finland.

