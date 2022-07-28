Left Menu

50-year-old San Marino player oldest to win Davis Cup match

That was at age 47,318 days.Vicini made his Davis Cup debut with San Marino in 1993.San Marino is one of the worlds oldest republics and has a population of some 33,000.

PTI | Baku | Updated: 28-07-2022 09:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 09:00 IST
50-year-old San Marino player oldest to win Davis Cup match
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Domenico Vicini has become the oldest player to win a Davis Cup match. He turns 51 in September.

Vicini and doubles partner Marco de Rossi of San Marino beat Martin Muedini and Mario Zili of Albania 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday in Group IV play.

The match was Vicini's 99th overall in his 24th Davis Cup tournament.

The Davis Cup tweeted: “History man Vicini is just one appearance away from playing his 100th tie, a landmark no-one has ever reached!'' He can hit that milestone Friday.

Three years ago, Vicini set a Davis Cup record as the oldest player to win a singles match. That was at age 47,318 days.

Vicini made his Davis Cup debut with San Marino in 1993.

San Marino is one of the world's oldest republics and has a population of some 33,000. It is landlocked and bordered by Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022