Cricket-Jayasuriya, Mendis spin Lanka to series-levelling win over Pakistan
Sri Lanka spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis snared nine wickets between them to help the hosts to a 246-run series-levelling victory against Pakistan on the fifth and final day of the second test in Galle on Thursday. Captain Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan, who won the opening test at the same venue by four wickets, with a resolute knock of 81.
Sri Lanka spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis snared nine wickets between them to help the hosts to a 246-run series-leveling victory against Pakistan on the fifth and final day of the second test in Galle on Thursday. Set a record target of 508 to try and win the two-test series 2-0, Pakistan were bundled out for 261 in their second innings after resuming the day on 89-1.
Jayasuriya picked up 5-117 for his fourth five-wicket haul in only his third test match. Mendis, who took five wickets in the first innings, provided able support by picking up four. Captain Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan, who won the opening test at the same venue by four wickets, with a resolute knock of 81.
