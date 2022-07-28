Soccer-Ghana to meet Switzerland in pre-World Cup friendly

Ghana will play Switzerland in a pre-World Cup friendly in the United Arab Emirates in the immediate build-up to the tournament in Qatar. The two countries will clash at the Baniyas Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 17, days after gathering their squads together for the finals, the Ghana Football Association said on Thursday.

There is only a one-week window of preparation for the 32 countries competing in Qatar with players joining up with their national teams from Nov. 13 as league football around the world shuts down and the Qatar finals take centre stage. Ghana will head to Abu Dhabi for their preparation ahead of their World Cup Group H matches against Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Switzerland play in Group G, starting with a game against Cameroon on Aug. 24, before matches against Brazil and Serbia. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

